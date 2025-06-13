Anbumani eyes wresting control over general council, launches ‘urimai meetpu’ state-wide tour

CHENNAI: In a strong response to PMK founder and his father S Ramadoss, party president Anbumani announced, on Friday, a state-wide 'urimai meetpu' (restoring rights) tour for 100 days from July 25. This is in response to a fresh call to battle issued by Ramadoss on Thursday, claiming that he will be the party president for the next one or two years.

However, the timing of the tour has raised eyebrows since Anbumani is in a position to convene a meeting and garner support of the general council to extend his tenure as the party president. Ramadoss had already declared himself as the president of the party, which kick-started the power struggle between the father-son duo.

Already, Anbumani has announced that district-level general council meetings will be conducted from June 15 to June 19, covering 10 northern districts, where PMK has a more substantial footprint, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram.

Party sources said that Anbumani is facing a severe threat from within his family as the founder himself wants the president's post. "Ramadoss was staying away from the president post for many years. Now, he wants the post. The cadre are left in confusion about whom they should support," a party man said.

He added that the district-level general council meetings and the state-wide tour are a bid to garner support from as many party members as possible and to show his strength to the cadres, who are on the wall.

A few days ago, Anbumani convened a meeting with the district-level leaders of the party, in which 3 of 5 present PMK MLAs took part.

Amid such development, Anbumani has made this tour announcement. He said that the tour will be conducted with an aim of upholding social justice rights, women's right to live free from violence, right to employment, right to farming and food, right to development, right to public services, right to health and education, right to be free from alcohol and drug harm, right to sustainable development and right to a healthy environment.