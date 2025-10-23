Anbumani demands CBI probe into mining scam in south TN

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that mineral theft worth over Rs 1,000 crore has taken place in the quarries of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts and demanded the government to order a CBI investigation into the allegations.

"The Western Ghats and the surrounding hill regions are being extensively exploited. While Kerala has imposed strict bans on river sand mining and hill excavation to protect its environment, minerals are being smuggled into Kerala from Tamil Nadu’s southern districts," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that an official investigation led by the then Director of Geology and Mining, Nirmal Raj, found that 53 of 54 quarries in the district were operating in violation of regulations. In 24 of these quarries, over 5 million cubic meters of stone and 550,000 cubic meters of gravel were illegally extracted, he added.

"Following the probe, fines totalling Rs 262 crore were imposed in 2022. However, Nirmal Raj was abruptly transferred and replaced by IAS officer Jayakanthan, who reduced the penalties to just Rs 13.8 crore and reclassified them as “royalty,” thereby legitimizing the illegal extraction," he said.

He further alleged that while 24 quarries in Tirunelveli alone accounted for over Rs 600 crore in illegal mining, the total loss across Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts is estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

"All fingers point toward a powerful ruling party leader and his family. Despite being aware of the issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken no action to stop it," he alleged.

In another statement, Anbumani said that Kerala is set to become the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty based on a comprehensive state-wide survey. Praising Kerala’s model, Anbumani criticized the Tamil Nadu government for failing to conduct similar surveys or take meaningful steps to eradicate poverty.