Anbumani defies dad, commences yatra against DMK govt; Ramadoss seeks police to ban rally

CHENNAI: Despite a diktat issued by his father and PMK founder S Ramadoss against Anbumani Ramadoss using the party name and flag, to the extent of reaching out to police against his son taking yatra, the latter chose not to heed the diktat at the launch of his 100-day rally in Tiruporur on Friday.

Despite locking horns with his father, Anbumani showered praises on Ramadoss even as he directed his rhetorical attack towards the DMK government at the launch of the yatra.

"I have started the rally on the birthday of the founder, Ramadoss, who is the protector of social justice. Several leaders have conducted rallies across the world and in the state of Tamil Nadu. But, this rally is unique as it intends to overthrow the DMK government," Anbumani addressed the cadre in Thiruporur on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Ramadoss asserted that no one should use the party name and flag without his permission. Additionally, he sought to have the State police ban Anbumani's rally, citing law and order issues.

However, Anbumani went ahead with the yatra. "The Constitution of India has given 10 rights to the people. However, the DMK government refuses to grant these rights. Women are not safe in the state, and farmers are not happy. Incidents of sexual assault against girl children occur every month," Anbumani told the cadre at the rally.

Criticising the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, Anbumani pointed out that the PMK has been demanding the Right to Service Act for the last 15 years. If the Act has been enacted, there is no need for such camps, and people could have received their services within 15 days, he added.

He further stated that the Tamil Nadu police is the most able in the country. "But the rulers do not provide free rein to the police. Due to this, the drug menace continues," he said.