Anbumani condemns Coimbatore incident, Vaiko blames alcohol, drugs

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the gang rape of a private college student in Coimbatore and criticised that the State government has failed to provide safety to women.

In a statement, Anbumani said that three persons abducted the girl while she was talking with her male friend and raped her. The victim was found in a nearby bush and admitted to a hospital.

"Such incidents are becoming increasingly common in Tamil Nadu. Before the shock of the Anna University sexual assault case in December 2024 could fade, and before people could recover from the July 2025 Arambakkam incident in Tiruvallur, where an eight-year-old girl from Assam was brutally raped, we now face another horrific case in Coimbatore. This clearly shows that women and children are not safe under the DMK rule, " he said.

Citing official data, Anbumani noted that the number of cases registered under the Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) in Tamil Nadu has risen from 4,581 in 2023 to 6,975 in 2024, marking an increase by 52 per cent.

"The Tamil Nadu Government and the police must take full responsibility for this alarming rise in sexual crimes," he added.

He further pointed out that the unchecked sale and spread of narcotic substances, including ganja, across Tamil Nadu have contributed significantly to the increase in violent crimes. Despite the PMK's continuous calls for strong action, the DMK government has failed to curb the drug menace, he said.

Anbumani demanded that the persons involved in the Coimbatore gang rape be arrested immediately and given the severest punishment under the law apart from a statewide crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse to ensure the safety of women and children in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has opined that alcohol and drugs are the reasons for sexual assaults like gang rape crime in Coimbatore and called for collective action to rescue Tamil Nadu from substances.

Terming the incident shocking and heart-wrenching, the senior leader said that reports indicate that a special police team is actively searching for the culprits. They must be apprehended immediately and subjected to strict legal punishment.

"Alcoholism and the culture of substance abuse are at the root of such heinous crimes. This horrifying incident in Coimbatore serves as a grim reminder that every socially conscious individual has a duty and responsibility to rescue Tamil Nadu from such destructive trends," he added.