Anbil Mahesh completes doctoral research

TIRUCHY: State Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, completed his doctoral research at the Department of Physical Education, National College, Tiruchy, after the viva voce examination on Monday.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been pursuing his PhD since 2021 on ‘Physical Activity for Skill Development Through Machine Learning.’

The Viva Voce Examination for his research was held on Monday evening at the Indoor Stadium of National College, Tiruchy.

The research was carried out under the guidance of T Prasanna Balaji, Deputy Principal and Director, Department of Physical Education, National College, Tiruchy, with the external examiner S Thirumalai Kumar (Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University).

The study focused on how structured physical education activities support the holistic development of school children and highlights the role of AI-driven machine learning technologies in enhancing learning outcomes.

It also analysed the impact of physical activity on children’s overall growth using machine-learning–based assessment methods.