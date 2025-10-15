Anand comes out of hiding, meets Vijay; party prepares for Karur visit

CHENNAI: After 17 days of lying low following the Karur stampede, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is returning to normalcy with its general secretary coming out of his ‘hideout,’ meeting party chief Vijay. Anand’s presence is considered a booster for the demoralised party functionaries and cadre.

TVK had stayed away from the public eye since the stampede that killed 41 people and injured several others. The party resumed work on Monday night after Anand met Vijay at his Neelankarai residence. The meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, took place hours after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the incident and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired judge.

After the Karur tragedy, Anand, whose anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the Madras High Court on October 3, had not been seen in public until now. His reappearance has ended weeks of speculation about his whereabouts and role in the party’s future.

Party sources said the discussion focused on restarting activities, rebuilding the organisation, and preparing for Vijay’s planned visit to Karur later this week. A ten-member team of district secretaries and legal experts, led by Anand, will coordinate the visit.

“The Supreme Court order has brought some relief to the party,” said a senior TVK member. “Anand’s return has lifted the mood and brought direction after weeks of uncertainty,” he added.

While Vijay remains the face of TVK, Anand handles the organisational work. “Vijay may be the inspiration, but Anand is the one who runs the system. Without him, everything had come to a standstill,” said another party functionary.

Anand’s absence after the tragedy had drawn criticism and created confusion within the ranks. District leaders struggled to manage relief work and communication due to a lack of clear instructions. “People expected a quick response, but there was silence. In politics, silence hurts. Anand’s return was needed to rebuild confidence,” said another functionary.

Monday’s meeting also included senior leaders, including deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar. Sources said Vijay has instructed his team to make his upcoming visit to Karur respectful and sensitive. He plans to meet all 41 affected families together at one venue to express solidarity and support.