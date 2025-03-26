Amnesty scheme extended for unapproved layouts, plots in TN

CHENNAI: The State Housing and Urban Development department has extended an amnesty scheme to allow regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots in hill areas.

As per a department release, to facilitate the regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots in hill areas, where part or full number of plots were sold on or before October 20, 2016, the department has issued an amendment in a GO issued in March 2020.

It extends the time limit for applications till November 30, 2025, providing a further opportunity for the public to apply online. “Those who are interested can register their applications on www.tnlayouthillareareg.in. Hence, the public is requested to utilise this opportunity to regularise the unauthorised plots and layouts in hill areas,” the release said.