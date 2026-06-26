Ammonia tragedy: Panel recommends shutdown of factory

CHENNAI: A three-member committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur that has killed 13 people so far has recommended the closure of the unit and enhanced monitoring of hazardous industries across the State.
The committee submitted its final report to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, four days after the industrial accident near Periyapalayam claimed 13 lives and left several workers hospitalised.
The panel comprised the director of Industrial Safety and Health, the member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the additional director of Public Health. It had earlier submitted an interim report to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.
The gas leak on Sunday has so far claimed 13 lives while several exposed workers are still under treatment
According to Labour Welfare Department sources, the committee examined the circumstances leading to the gas leak and proposed a series of measures aimed at preventing similar incidents. Among its key recommendations is the closure of the seafood processing facility where the leak occurred.
The department said action would be initiated based on the findings and recommendations contained in the report.
"Further steps will be taken after examining the report in detail," Labour Welfare Minister J Mohamed Farvas told DT Next.
As part of the government's response, inspections are being carried out in hazardous industrial establishments across Tamil Nadu to assess safety compliance and statutory requirements.
"Inspections are under way across the State. Strict action will be taken against units found violating government regulations and safety standards," the minister said.
The department has also directed officials to initiate action against the seafood processing unit where the leak was reported.
The incident occurred on Sunday at the facility near Kannigaipair, close to Periyapalayam. The leak exposed workers to ammonia gas, triggering a large-scale emergency response involving health officials, police, fire and rescue personnel and district authorities.