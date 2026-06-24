Ammonia leak deaths: Govt aid inadequate; firm should pay Rs 25 lakh to kin, says CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM on Tuesday urged the government to ensure that the families of workers who died in the ammonia gas leak at the Saint Peter & Paul Seafood Export unit in Tiruvallur receive Rs 25 lakh compensation from the company, alleging that the tragedy was the result of serious safety violations and negligence by the management.
To press its demands, the CPM has decided to stage a protest in front of the Tiruvallur Collectorate on June 25.
In a statement, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the unit had not undergone a safety inspection since December 2025 and claimed that underage workers were employed at the facility. He added that workers were housed in unsafe conditions within the factory premises and that migrant workers from Manipur, Assam, and Odisha had not been registered under the applicable labour laws. He accused the authorities of failing to detect and act against these violations.
The CPM leader said the State government's announcement of Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased was inadequate and called for enhanced relief, proper compensation for the injured, and advanced medical treatment for those undergoing care.
Demanding stricter enforcement of factory safety regulations, the party also urged the government to take action against the management for alleged violations and ensure that similar incidents do not recur.