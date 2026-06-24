Ammonia leak deaths: Govt aid inadequate; firm should pay Rs 25 lakh to kin, says CPM

To press its demands, the CPM has decided to stage a protest in front of the Tiruvallur Collectorate on June 25.

In a statement, CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the unit had not undergone a safety inspection since December 2025 and claimed that underage workers were employed at the facility. He added that workers were housed in unsafe conditions within the factory premises and that migrant workers from Manipur, Assam, and Odisha had not been registered under the applicable labour laws. He accused the authorities of failing to detect and act against these violations.