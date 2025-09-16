AMMK will be in govt after ’26 polls: TTV

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday said that the party will be part of the winning alliance and take its place in a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Garlanding the statue of Anna in view of his birth anniversary in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran told the reporters that the AMMK has become an unavoidable force in the State and plays a major role in the winning of the alliance as the cadre are very strong. “So, I can confidently say that the alliance in which AMMK is associated would have a certain win in the upcoming Assembly polls,” Dhinakaran said.

Unwilling to answer any query on former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan, Dhinakaran said that the senior AIADMK leader alone can answer queries related to him. He also avoided answering the query about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to Delhi.

He reiterated that the AMMK will not be a part of any alliance which announces Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate. “AMMK has grown on par with the political parties belonging to 75 years and 50 years, and thus the party has become an unavoidable force in Tamil Nadu politics,” he added. He stressed that the party has a strong workforce and they would work dedicatedly to win the polls.