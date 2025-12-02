AMMK to issue poll forms for 234 seats

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has begun the process to identify names of contestants for all the 234 Assembly constituencies, even before sealing alliance negotiations.

AMMK has begun the distribution of expression of interest forms to those wishing to contest the 2026 elections on the party ticket in all the 234 constituencies. The forms will be issued from December 10 to December 18, a move seen as an early election push aimed at identifying strong candidates and favourable constituencies.

An ex-MLA, who was among the 18 legislators disqualified in 2017 for supporting Dhinakaran, said the party had internally decided to allot seats to eight of the disqualified former MLAs, who are remaining with him, in the forthcoming elections, regardless of alliance outcomes.

Dhinakaran has also instructed prospective candidates to begin groundwork in their constituencies. Party sources described the directive as a calculated strategy to secure an early advantage ahead of the polls.