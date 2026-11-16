AMMK chief demands enquiry, action against TN minister Vanni Arasu over Mudumalai reels row

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday demanded a formal enquiry into a viral social media video involving Social Justice Minister R Vanni Arasu showing him allegedly chasing a tiger inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and posing atop a Forest Department vehicle.
MTR is located in the hilly Nilgiris district.
The BJP also hit out at the minister.
Urging the immediate intervention of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the matter, Dhinakaran demanded a formal inquiry into the alleged trespassing and intimidation of wildlife in Mudumalai, calling for stringent action against the minister and all Forest department officials if violations of rules were confirmed.
Condemning Vanni Arasu over the incident, the AMMK chief in a statement posted on X, described his actions as a "grave disgrace to social justice crusaders" and demanded CM Vijay to initiate a thorough probe against both his Cabinet colleague and the accompanying Forest officials.
Questioning the presence of the minister inside a protected forest area with an entourage of forest personnel, Dhinakaran noted that the department has no direct link to his portfolio. He stated that the decision by forest officials to permit activities that threaten wildlife has sparked widespread controversy.
Taking aim at the ruling TVK alliance, Dhinakaran alleged that an "obsession with reels" had gripped everyone in the TVK administration, from party functionaries and MLAs to the CM himself. He suggested that Vanni Arasu, representing Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in the Cabinet, appeared determined to shoot his own social media clips at the cost of disturbing the natural peace and safety of wild animals.
He further raised sharp questions regarding the equal application of environmental laws, asking whether holding ministerial office grants special legal immunity to trespass into natural habitats and chase wildlife, and also questioned whether the Wildlife (Protection) Act that is routinely invoked against ordinary citizens who harass wild animals would be applied equally to Vanni Arasu as well.
BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, strongly condemning the reported conduct of the minister, said that Vanni Arasu's actions conflict with the rules of MTR, which prohibit visitors from dismounting, chasing or approaching animals, and entering restricted areas on foot.
"These rules exist to protect both wildlife and people and are enforced under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Ordinary citizens and tourists face fines and cases for similar violations. The same standards must apply to ministers and officials. Special access facilitated by forest staff does not exempt anyone from the basic duty not to disturb wildlife in a protected tiger reserve," he said in a statement.
On November 10, Vanni Arasu distributed pattas to people at Masinagudi and following the official programme, he visited the MTR along with the forest staff and posted videos of him trekking and tracking inside the reserved forest area. He is also seen sitting on top of the Forest department vehicle.
Wildlife activists and others have been demanding strict action against the minister and the Forest department personnel who guided him. There has been no official clarification on the controversial visit.