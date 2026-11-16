AMMK chief demands enquiry, action against TN minister Vanni Arasu over Mudumalai reels row

BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, strongly condemning the reported conduct of the minister, said that Vanni Arasu's actions conflict with the rules of MTR, which prohibit visitors from dismounting, chasing or approaching animals, and entering restricted areas on foot.

"These rules exist to protect both wildlife and people and are enforced under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Ordinary citizens and tourists face fines and cases for similar violations. The same standards must apply to ministers and officials. Special access facilitated by forest staff does not exempt anyone from the basic duty not to disturb wildlife in a protected tiger reserve," he said in a statement.

On November 10, Vanni Arasu distributed pattas to people at Masinagudi and following the official programme, he visited the MTR along with the forest staff and posted videos of him trekking and tracking inside the reserved forest area. He is also seen sitting on top of the Forest department vehicle.

Wildlife activists and others have been demanding strict action against the minister and the Forest department personnel who guided him. There has been no official clarification on the controversial visit.