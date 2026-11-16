'Siruthai' Vanni Arasu draws flak for tiger chase in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Wildlife conservationists have taken exception to the forest expedition. The video shows a tiger resting in its natural habitat in the Achakarai forest area, moving away, apparently disturbed by the posse of forest officials and the minister. Apparently excited by the sighting, Vanni Arasu, who was on a trek, is seen running behind the animal as it retreats into the dense undergrowth.

“When the Forest Department penalises members of the public for stopping along forest stretches, approaching wild animals or engaging in activities that disturb wildlife, how can a minister be allowed to behave in this manner? Such conduct could set a bad precedent. The minister should acknowledge his mistake and issue a public apology through a video,” said a conservationist, requesting anonymity.

The footage also shows the minister walking through grasslands and posing for photographs from the front of a Forest Department vehicle. In another sequence, he is seen taking a safari through the forest in a department vehicle, accompanied by his family members and forest officials. He also visited the adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.