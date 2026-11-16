'Siruthai' Vanni Arasu draws flak for tiger chase in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Social Justice Minister and Viduthalai Chiruthagaigal Katchi leader R Vanni Arasu is facing flak for chasing a tiger to catch a glimpse of a shying away big cat in the protected Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) after a video of the 'official' trek went viral.
Wildlife conservationists have taken exception to the forest expedition. The video shows a tiger resting in its natural habitat in the Achakarai forest area, moving away, apparently disturbed by the posse of forest officials and the minister. Apparently excited by the sighting, Vanni Arasu, who was on a trek, is seen running behind the animal as it retreats into the dense undergrowth.
“When the Forest Department penalises members of the public for stopping along forest stretches, approaching wild animals or engaging in activities that disturb wildlife, how can a minister be allowed to behave in this manner? Such conduct could set a bad precedent. The minister should acknowledge his mistake and issue a public apology through a video,” said a conservationist, requesting anonymity.
The footage also shows the minister walking through grasslands and posing for photographs from the front of a Forest Department vehicle. In another sequence, he is seen taking a safari through the forest in a department vehicle, accompanied by his family members and forest officials. He also visited the adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
The video has drawn sharp criticism from conservationists, who accused the minister of unnecessarily disturbing wildlife and demanded action against him under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
The conservationist also questioned the minister's authority to enter protected forest areas, since his portfolio is unrelated to forest administration. He warned that conservationists would consider legal action if the government failed to respond.
A Forest Department official, however, defended the minister's presence and his entourage, saying officials accompanied him as part of protocol and to ensure his safety. "The minister maintained a safe distance from the tiger," the official said.
The incident occurred during Vanni Arasu's recent visit to the Nilgiris, when he travelled to the Theppakadu elephant camp in the MTR to distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries.