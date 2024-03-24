AMMK candidate list release: TTV Dhinakaran to contest in Theni

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will be fielded from the Theni LS constituency.

Entering the 2024 LS poll fray in alliance with the BJP-led NDA, the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK has been allotted two constituencies, namely Trichy and Theni.

On Sunday, AMMK announced the candidates contesting in those constituencies. Accordingly,AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will be fielded from Theni LS constituency, and P. Senthilnathan will be contesting from Tiruchirappalli LS constituency.

Notably, Thanga Tamilselvan is contesting on behalf of DMK and VT Narayanasamy on behalf of AIADMK in Theni constituency.