Amma Unavagam staff seek long-pending wage revision in Tiruchy

The association, which is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Employees Union, has been demanding a wage hike for the past several years, but it is said their demands went unnoticed by the officials, and so they declared a protest for the wage revision.

Accordingly, more than 100 members of the association, led by the Tiruchy district president Aruna Devi, who assembled in front of the district collectorate, raised slogans in support of their demands. They said that they were appointed on a daily wage basis, but the wage has not been revised for the past 15 years.