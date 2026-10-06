Amma Unavagam staff seek long-pending wage revision in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Members of the Amma Unavagam Workers Association staged a protest in Tiruchy on Tuesday, demanding an increase in their wages, which have not been hiked for the past 15 years.
The association, which is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Employees Union, has been demanding a wage hike for the past several years, but it is said their demands went unnoticed by the officials, and so they declared a protest for the wage revision.
Accordingly, more than 100 members of the association, led by the Tiruchy district president Aruna Devi, who assembled in front of the district collectorate, raised slogans in support of their demands. They said that they were appointed on a daily wage basis, but the wage has not been revised for the past 15 years.
They said that while the employees of other departments in the city corporation are given a periodical increment, the workers in Amma Unavagam were not allowed to get the benefits.
They demanded proper wage revision every year and appealed to the corporation to provide the provisions so that they could serve quality food. They also appealed to the Municipal officials to treat them honourably when they visit the canteen for inspection.
Later, they submitted a petition to the district collector mentioning their demands.