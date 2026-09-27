Amma Canteen workers seek wage hike to Rs 15,000

She also pointed to the shortage of supervisory staff. "There is no supervisor to coordinate and oversee the work. I know billing, but I do not know how to write and manage it with the skills I have," she said.

Another worker at the Amma Canteen on Jenis Road in Kodambakkam zone said several basic facilities required attention, including replacement of the grinder and stove, installation of an RO plant and repair of two existing fans besides providing two additional fans.

A regular customer, A Raja, said there were complaints about inadequate ventilation and food availability. "Chapatis are sold out by 6.30 pm. If we come after 7 pm, food is not available. I have written in the complaint book seeking an increase in the number of chapatis prepared," he said.

CPTS general secretary R Loganathan said the union submitted a representation to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner in July seeking wage revision based on the Minimum Wages Act and court judgments