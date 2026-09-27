Amma Canteen workers seek wage hike to Rs 15,000

CHENNAI: Over 2,000 women workers employed at Amma Canteens across the city are seeking a wage hike to Rs 15,000, stating they are currently paid only Rs 325 a day, which amounts to around Rs 9,000 a month.
The workers, employed across 383 operational Amma Canteens, are planning to submit a charter of demands to District Collector S Malathi Helen next week. Chennai Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam (CPTS), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), is spearheading the demand.
A cook at an Amma Canteen in Kodambakkam zone, who has been working there since 2013, said the daily wage of Rs 325 had become inadequate amid rising prices. "I get Rs 9,000 in hand every month. The growing inflation and rise in grocery prices have forced me to take up part-time work to make ends meet," she said.
She also pointed to the shortage of supervisory staff. "There is no supervisor to coordinate and oversee the work. I know billing, but I do not know how to write and manage it with the skills I have," she said.
Another worker at the Amma Canteen on Jenis Road in Kodambakkam zone said several basic facilities required attention, including replacement of the grinder and stove, installation of an RO plant and repair of two existing fans besides providing two additional fans.
A regular customer, A Raja, said there were complaints about inadequate ventilation and food availability. "Chapatis are sold out by 6.30 pm. If we come after 7 pm, food is not available. I have written in the complaint book seeking an increase in the number of chapatis prepared," he said.
CPTS general secretary R Loganathan said the union submitted a representation to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner in July seeking wage revision based on the Minimum Wages Act and court judgments
"Of the 407 Amma Canteens in the city, 383 are currently functioning. More than 2,000 women workers have been performing cooking duties for the past 13 years. While the corporation is focusing on renovating the canteens, there has been no corresponding effort to increase the wages of the workers," he said.
The union has sought implementation of the District Collector's 2026 minimum daily wage of Rs 844 for cooking staff. It has also argued that failure to revise wages for 13 years is contrary to Section 3(1)(b) of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, which provides for periodic revision of minimum wages.
As part of the protest, workers at Amma Canteens across Chennai wore black attire to work on Friday.
A Health Department official said the corporation had received the workers' charter of demands and was examining it. "The GCC will take steps to implement it," the official said.