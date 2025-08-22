Amit Shah to interact with BJP booth workers in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to interact with BJP’s booth committee members during his visit to Tirunelveli district on Friday, the party said.

He would address a meeting of the party’s booth committee members from five Parliamentary constituencies, and his nearly three-hour-long visit is aimed at providing a pep talk to the party workers in view of the Assembly election next year.

Booth committee members representing the Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituencies would participate in the meeting. Shah will arrive from Kochi later in the day.

Earlier, taking to the social media platform X, Shah said, "leaving for Kochi. Will be in two states close to my heart-Kerala and Tamil Nadu, tomorrow. In the morning will attend the Manorama News Conclave and then will interact with karyakartas and leaders of @BJP4Keralam in Kochi. Later in the day, will travel to Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and interact with BJP karyakartas of the state at the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan".

The party members have planned to accord a grand reception to Shah upon his arrival here. He had visited Tamil Nadu in June and addressed party functionaries in Madurai and Chennai in April to announce the party's poll alliance with the AIADMK