Amit Shah likely to seal AIADMK alliance, finalise BJP’s 2026 Tamil Nadu game plan today

CHENNAI: In a decisive political manoeuvre ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is fast-tracking its alliance-building strategy in the State. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to "confirm" a critical electoral pact with the AIADMK during his visit to the State Capital on Friday, party sources close to the development told DT Next.

Highly placed sources confirmed that Shah, the party's principal strategist, is expected to meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and senior leaders of the Dravidian major to seal the alliance.

"Amit Shah, who recently held deliberations with EPS in New Delhi, is expected to hold another round of talks with him in Chennai. A formal confirmation regarding the alliance could follow their meeting," a senior BJP leader told DT Next, underlining the significance of the visit.

During his high-level engagements, Shah is also expected to discuss with state unit senior BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, and ideologues.

Although the meeting itinerary for the state BJP leaders remains unclear, insiders said these discussions aim to gather insights into ground realities and strategise the party's expansion in the Dravidian heartland.

"Shah's visit is both strategic and symbolic. He is likely to hold consultations with leaders individually and in groups to assess organisational preparedness and grassroots sentiment. The NDA's roadmap for the 2026 polls will be shaped during this visit," party leaders added.

On the sidelines of alliance talks, Shah is scheduled to address the press in the city, where he is expected to launch a scathing critique of the ruling DMK's alleged corruption and misgovernance.

"During his interaction with the media, Shah will condemn the ruling DMK and declare that the NDA will form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026," a BJP leader said.

‘10-yr membership rule for state chief post not sacrosanct’

In addition to alliance talks, Shah will oversee the ongoing internal election process for the post of State BJP president, with polls scheduled for April 12.

While the official eligibility criteria stipulate that aspirants must have served as active members for three terms and been with the party for at least a decade—with support from 10 elected state general council members—sources said the high command may relax these rules.

"When K Annamalai was appointed president in 2021, the party relaxed all eligibility norms. If the high command zeroes in on a preferred candidate, procedural rules won't be a constraint," a senior leader noted, adding that the final decision will be made in consultation with the RSS.