Amid uncertainly over police nod: Nadda scheduled to flag off BJP’s yatra in Madurai on October 12

CHENNAI: Amid uncertainty over whether police will grant permission in view of the Madras High Court’s restrictions on roadshows and rallies, BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the party’s state president Nainar Nagenthran’s statewide yatra, titled ‘Tamilagam Thalai Nimira’, in Madurai on October 12.

The court’s directive followed the tragic stampede at actor and TVK president Vijay’s roadshow in Karur on September 27, which left 41 people dead.

Citing safety concerns, authorities recently denied AIADMK leader and Opposition chief Edappadi K Palaniswami permission to hold road rallies in Namakkal district, forcing his party to shift events to private venues. Against this backdrop, questions remain over whether the BJP’s ambitious campaign will be allowed to proceed in its planned format.

According to party sources, the yatra will span all 234 Assembly constituencies and be rolled out in multiple phases. The first leg will cover key southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, before moving into central and western regions such as Tiruchirappalli, Karur and Coimbatore.

Designed to strengthen the BJP’s grassroots presence, the campaign will feature mass interactions, public meetings and outreach programmes targeting youth, women and first-time voters.

Senior national leaders and Union Ministers are expected to join at different stages, underlining the party leadership’s intent to project the BJP as a credible alternative in Tamil Nadu. The initiative, insiders said, will seek to highlight the BJP’s development agenda while spotlighting what it calls the DMK government’s failures.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state core committee will convene a crucial meeting on Monday at Kamalalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. Newly appointed Tamil Nadu election in-charge Baijayant Panda and co-incharge Murlidhar Mohol will chair the session alongside state president Nainar Nagenthran. The deliberations, set for 3 pm, are expected to map out the party’s strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections.