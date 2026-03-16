Amid talks of TVK tie-up, Edappadi condemns Aadhav for Rajini remarks

Reacting to Aadhav Arjuna's recent remarks alleging that Rajinikanth had stepped back from entering politics under pressure and threats from the DMK, Palaniswami criticised the senior TVK functionary's comments. Palaniswami described Rajinikanth as the “superstar of Tamil cinema” and an “affectionate brother," hitting out at what he called defamatory and condemnable comments of Aadhav Arjuna.

He said Rajinikanth was a film personality respected by people across political lines. The actor had also enjoyed the affection of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and the goodwill of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he noted.