Amid talks of TVK tie-up, Edappadi condemns Aadhav for Rajini remarks

CHENNAI: Amid speculation over a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned remarks made by TVK election propaganda secretary Aadhav Arjuna against actor Rajinikanth over his decision not to enter politics.
Reacting to Aadhav Arjuna's recent remarks alleging that Rajinikanth had stepped back from entering politics under pressure and threats from the DMK, Palaniswami criticised the senior TVK functionary's comments. Palaniswami described Rajinikanth as the “superstar of Tamil cinema” and an “affectionate brother," hitting out at what he called defamatory and condemnable comments of Aadhav Arjuna.
He said Rajinikanth was a film personality respected by people across political lines. The actor had also enjoyed the affection of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and the goodwill of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he noted.
Palaniswami said it was unacceptable to make remarks that could tarnish the reputation of such a widely respected personality.
He added that just as entering politics was an individual’s right, so too was choosing not to enter politics. Rajinikanth had already explained the reasons for staying away from politics, and those reasons should be respected, he said.
Approaching the issue with political motives and making defamatory remarks against him reflected a lack of political civility, Palaniswami said.