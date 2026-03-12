TVK holds stir for caste survey; Aadhav says DMK can't brush off Vijay like Rajini

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday staged a statewide protest demanding that the Tamil Nadu government immediately issue a Government Order (GO) to conduct a caste-wise survey, while also accusing the ruling DMK of failing to maintain law and order and curb the spread of narcotics in the state.
TVK leaders further demanded the withdrawal of what they termed undemocratic guidelines issued by the government that allegedly restrict public outreach programmes organised by party president and actor Vijay.
Senior party functionaries, including general secretary N Anand, election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, and leaders KG Arunraj and Venkataraman, participated in the demonstration along with district-level office-bearers and cadres from Chennai.
Addressing the gathering, Aadhav Arjuna launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, alleging that the party had earlier prevented actor Rajinikanth from entering politics.
"After MG Ramachandran, Rajinikanth aspired to emerge as a popular leader and bring about change in Tamil Nadu politics. However, the DMK family issued several threats and forced him to step back. Today, he has returned to acting in films produced by Red Giant Movies," he claimed.
In contrast, he said TVK president Vijay possessed the resolve to withstand political pressure. "Despite several hurdles created by the DMK government, Vijay has not retreated from politics," he said.
Referring to the Karur stampede incident, Aadhav Arjuna alleged that if TVK formed the government under Vijay's leadership, not only former minister V Senthilbalaji but the entire DMK would face legal consequences.
He also criticised VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, accusing him of remaining silent on issues affecting Dalit communities.
"When Vijay becomes Chief Minister and the police department comes under his control, those responsible for the Karur incident will face action. Wait and watch," he said.