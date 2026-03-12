TVK holds stir for caste survey; Aadhav says DMK can't brush off Vijay like Rajini

TVK leaders further demanded the withdrawal of what they termed undemocratic guidelines issued by the government that allegedly restrict public outreach programmes organised by party president and actor Vijay.

Senior party functionaries, including general secretary N Anand, election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, and leaders KG Arunraj and Venkataraman, participated in the demonstration along with district-level office-bearers and cadres from Chennai.