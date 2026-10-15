Amid Statewide ire against Vettri Payanam, drivers' union in city calls off strike after Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban assurance

In a statement issued after the meeting, A Jahir Hussain, executive president of Urimai Kural Drivers' Union, said the minister had firmly assured the representatives that auto-meter fares would be revised before Deepavali. He had also assured them that the drivers' other livelihood-related demands would be addressed in phases.

"The unions' demands were already under the government's consideration and that the minister had assured the representatives that he would bring their legitimate demands to the attention of the Chief Minister for early action," said MTC in its official press release

The meeting also addressed the recent death by suicide of Ibrahim, an auto driver from Vyasarpadi. Expressing distress over the incident, the minister conveyed his condolences to the family and received a petition from Ibrahim's son, assuring him it would be looked into.