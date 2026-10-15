Amid Statewide ire against Vettri Payanam, drivers' union in city calls off strike after Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban assurance

CHENNAI: Auto drivers called off their hunger strike on Thursday after Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban assured them that auto-meter fares would be revised before Deepavali, according to a statement issued by a drivers' union following talks.
Meanwhile, the livelihood issues faced by auto drivers led to widespread protests across the State. Even as drivers took to the streets in Kundrathur and Uthukottai, claiming the Vettri Payanam scheme is eating into their revenues, they were stopped from holding a rally in Tiruchy. The auto drivers attached to CITU announced a protest rally from Major Saravanan roundabout to the Collectorate on Thursday. Police refused permission for the rally and the protest, leading to condemnation over denying a 'democratic right.'
However, the Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers' Unions Federation staged a hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on October 15, pressing for various demands concerning drivers' livelihoods and welfare. Following the protest, the minister invited representatives of more than 20 trade unions to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) headquarters for discussions.
In a statement issued after the meeting, A Jahir Hussain, executive president of Urimai Kural Drivers' Union, said the minister had firmly assured the representatives that auto-meter fares would be revised before Deepavali. He had also assured them that the drivers' other livelihood-related demands would be addressed in phases.
"The unions' demands were already under the government's consideration and that the minister had assured the representatives that he would bring their legitimate demands to the attention of the Chief Minister for early action," said MTC in its official press release
The meeting also addressed the recent death by suicide of Ibrahim, an auto driver from Vyasarpadi. Expressing distress over the incident, the minister conveyed his condolences to the family and received a petition from Ibrahim's son, assuring him it would be looked into.