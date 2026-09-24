Auto unions to march to Secretariat demanding fare revision

The rally will begin near Chitra Theatre in Egmore at 3 pm on September 26. The unions will submit a petition to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he said.

Balasubramaniam said auto fares had not been revised for 14 years and alleged that the transport minister had failed to implement assurances given to unions during discussions on the issue.

At a meeting attended by representatives of over 45 unions, consumer groups and senior transport officials, the unions proposed Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every subsequent kilometre, apart from a waiting charge and higher night fare.