Auto unions to march to Secretariat demanding fare revision

CHENNAI: The Federation of All Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Unions will march to the Secretariat on Saturday (September 26), demanding an immediate revision of auto fares, and regulation or banning of bike taxis, federation coordinator S Balasubramaniam said on Wednesday (September 23).
The rally will begin near Chitra Theatre in Egmore at 3 pm on September 26. The unions will submit a petition to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he said.
Balasubramaniam said auto fares had not been revised for 14 years and alleged that the transport minister had failed to implement assurances given to unions during discussions on the issue.
At a meeting attended by representatives of over 45 unions, consumer groups and senior transport officials, the unions proposed Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every subsequent kilometre, apart from a waiting charge and higher night fare.
He said the proposal was accepted by the participants, but the government subsequently sought the unions' views several more times.
"More than 133 days have passed since the new government assumed office. Despite assurances that the fare revision would be announced soon, there has been no decision," he said.
The unions are also demanding action against bike taxis. Balasubramaniam said they should either be banned or brought under a regulatory framework requiring fitness certification, third-party insurance, road tax and appropriate driver permits.
He said nearly five lakh auto-driver families depended on the trade and claimed that drivers were forced to work 12 to 16 hours a day to make ends meet.
The federation urged auto drivers to participate in the rally and appealed to the government to revise fares and protect their livelihood.