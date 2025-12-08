Amid Pudhucherry government strict no to outsiders, TVK ramps up advisory

CHENNAI: In yet another effort to warn cadres from leading to safety concerns, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Monday urged party men, fans of actor-politician Vijay and supporters not to climb buildings, compound walls, trees, vehicles, flagpoles or any electric infrastructure during the Puducherry public interaction event on Tuesday.

He said the directive, issued with the approval of party president Vijay, comes after repeated instances of unruly conduct witnessed at recent gatherings.

Anand emphasised that the cadre must strictly stay away from EB lamp posts, power lines, transformers, statues and any barricaded structures around the venue, noting that such reckless behaviour could endanger both individuals and the crowd.

The Puducherry "Makkal Sandhippu" event is set for 10.30 am on December 9 at Uppalam. According to police norms, only 5,000 Puducherry residents with QR-coded entry passes will be allowed. "No one from Tamil Nadu, including neighbouring border districts, will be permitted. TVK cadre and the public must respect this without exception," he cautioned in a statement.

Calling attention to Vijay's "zero-compromise stance" on safety, Anand urged pregnant women, mothers with infants, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, schoolchildren and those with health issues to stay away and watch the event live.

Workers have been told not to tail the leader's vehicle, block traffic or organise any unauthorised welcome activities. Vehicles must be parked only at Pondy Marina Parking, Old Port or behind Indira Gandhi Stadium.

He also reminded the cadre to maintain dignity, prevent any disturbance to the public, and remain alert to miscreants attempting to create disrepute. Organisers must wear official badges, and the High Court order banning unauthorised banners and arches must be strictly followed.

"Everyone must comply fully to ensure the event proceeds without disorder," Anand added.

Meanwhile, in Dharmapuri, a TVK functionary was arrested for allegedly biting a policeman during the party's protest demanding closure of a liquor shop in Palacode in the district.

During the protest of the TVK on December 7 against the newly opened liquor outlet in the area, a party functionary grabbed the hand of a police man on duty and sank his teeth. A video of the man, later identified as Gemini, biting the cop went viral on social media.

He was arrested today, the official said. Four others were also arrested for defying the police who restrained them during the protest, the official added.