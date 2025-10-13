Begin typing your search...

    Amid drug shortage in hospitals, new head takes over TN Medical Services Corporation

    The decision comes at a critical time when government hospitals across the State are grappling with a shortage of essential drugs amid a surge in fever and seasonal illnesses

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Oct 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Amid drug shortage in hospitals, new head takes over TN Medical Services Corporation
    X

    Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation

    CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday appointed senior IAS officer H Krishnanunni as the new Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), replacing M Arvind.

    The decision comes at a critical time when government hospitals across the State are grappling with a shortage of essential drugs amid a surge in fever and seasonal illnesses.

    A Government Order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam announced the reshuffle involving three IAS officers across key departments.

    Krishnanunni, known for his efficient and result-oriented administrative approach, will now head the TNMSC, a pivotal public sector body responsible for the procurement and distribution of medicines, surgical equipment, and diagnostic materials to hospitals and healthcare centres.

    Tamil Nadu governmentTamil Nadu Medical Services CorporationdrugsNew head
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X