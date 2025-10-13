Amid drug shortage in hospitals, new head takes over TN Medical Services Corporation

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday appointed senior IAS officer H Krishnanunni as the new Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), replacing M Arvind.

The decision comes at a critical time when government hospitals across the State are grappling with a shortage of essential drugs amid a surge in fever and seasonal illnesses.

A Government Order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam announced the reshuffle involving three IAS officers across key departments.

Krishnanunni, known for his efficient and result-oriented administrative approach, will now head the TNMSC, a pivotal public sector body responsible for the procurement and distribution of medicines, surgical equipment, and diagnostic materials to hospitals and healthcare centres.