Almost 85% poll promises implemented: Excise Minister

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing, Prohibition, and Excise S Muthusamy on Monday said the DMK government has fulfilled 85 per cent of its poll promises.

Refuting charges by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss that DMK has fulfilled only 66 per cent of its poll promises, Muthusamy said he is ready to provide the PMK leader with the list of poll promises implemented by DMK.

“In addition to them, the government has also implemented several hundred of schemes that were not announced in polls,” he said.

Claiming that 500 Tasmac shops were closed after DMK came to power in a phased manner, the minister said action has been taken against those selling liquor bottles for Rs ten more than the fixed price. “Similarly, action will be taken against those running illegal breweries,” he said.

Regarding the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme, Muthusamy said even though the project was initiated by AIADMK, it was implemented only by the DMK after acquiring the required land. “There are some issues in implementing the second phase of the project. So, it could be executed only after discussions with farmers,” he said.

Further, Muthusamy said Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said they have visited the delta region and would take prompt action on the issue of procuring paddy to safeguard farmers.