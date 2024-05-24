Allow free travel for police in government buses, Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out that police are imposing penalties against government buses across the State after an incident between a police person and bus conductor regarding free travel, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to allow policemen on duty to travel for free.

In a statement, Anbumani said that after the transport department announced that free travel for police will be provided if they possess a permit warrant.

"Following this, more than 200 buses have been fined. It is seen as a tit for tat action, " he added.

Saying that both police and transport employees are working for the public, this situation could be avoided if the government allows free travel for police.

"Moreover, chief minister MK Stalin had already announced that free travel will be provided to police within their respective district. Even three years after the announcement, the government order is yet to be released, " he added.

He urged the chief minister to intervene in the issue and ensure a government order to allow free travel police personnel is issued and to avoid enmity between police and transport staff.