Allies will rejoin NDA, predicts Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday expressed confidence that parties and leaders who have exited the NDA would return ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. “The current DMK government is an anti-people regime. We intend that such a regime should not continue in power. MGR’s followers will also share this goal.”

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, he asked, "It has been three days since TTV Dhinakaran made allegations against me. I have already responded to them. Why should the same issue be raised again after three days?"

Everyone should come together to unseat DMK, he said.

Responding to questions on the strength of the NDA alliance, Nagenthran said, "There are still eight months left for the election. I don't think there is a need to talk much about it now."

On OPS supporter R Dharmar voting for BJP's CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice-Presidential election, he said, "A Tamil has voted for a Tamil. A Tamil has been respected. I congratulate Dharmar."

Criticising the ruling DMK government, he alleged that the police function as a tool of the DMK. "This is a regime without control," he said, citing incidents of arrests, transfers, and crimes reported in the State.