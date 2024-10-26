Allies meet CM Stalin, thank him for resolving Samsung row

CHENNAI: Various leaders of the ruling DMK’s alliance on Saturday called on Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked him for his intervention to resolve the Samsung Electronics workers strike amicably.

Leaders of CPM, CPI and VCK went together for the meeting with DMK’s president.

Speaking to reporters at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that a ministerial delegation headed by PWD minister EV Velu helped resolve the Samsung workers’ strike following the CM's intervention. "We thanked him for that and also made some other demands on several issues," he said. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan were also present during the meeting.

Thirumavalavan said that they brought it to the notice of the CM to ensure that the Labour Department doesn’t go against the workers in the case pending before the Madras High Court, over the registration of the Samsung India Workers' Union. "We also demanded the government to reduce the electricity tariff for the MSMEs," he said.