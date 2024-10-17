Samsung workers to resume work from today; no pay for protest period

CHENNAI: Workers at Samsung India Electronics Ltd, who ended their strike demanding better pay and working conditions, would resume work from Thursday, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said on Wednesday.

The CITU has been spearheading the protest by the employees since September 9, pressing for various demands including pay revision, and recognition of the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by it.

The announcement of the decision to resume work comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government said that the 37-day strike was called off following discussions held between the representatives of the workers and the company's management.

Sources said that a general body meeting of the CITU was held on Wednesday near the factory in Sriperumbudur. The meeting was attended by agitating workers.

"Strike has been called off. The employees will work from tomorrow (Oct 17)," CITU state president A Sounderarajan said after emerging from the meeting.

He also clarified that as per the Samsung India 'No Work, No Pay' policy, the employees would not receive salary for the protest period.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Samsung India welcomed CITU's decision to call off the strike.

"We thank the government of Tamil Nadu for its support and welcome our workers who have decided to return to work unconditionally. We will not take action against workers who merely participated in the illegal strike," said the company spokesperson.

Now all the striking workers will immediately return to work and Samsung will not initiate any disciplinary action against the employees, with workers agreeing not to take any 'pre-judicial' action.

About 1,100 of 1,750 employees were on strike at the Sriperumbudur plant, which produces appliances and consumer durable products such as refrigerators, televisions and washing machines since 2007.