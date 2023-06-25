‘Alliance parties in DMK front will soon join hands with AIADMK’

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday said the M K Stalin-led government would soon fall on its own.

He also exuded confidence that alliance parties in the DMK-led front would join hands with the AIADMK to face the Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK party has a dubious record.

Twice the DMK government was dismissed and it would happen again or it would fall on its own soon, Jayakumar told media persons after participating in a party related programme in Puzhal.

"As I predicted earlier, the Governor (R N Ravi) left for Delhi. He is likely to meet Home Minister (Amit Shah) and brief him about the law and order issues in the state, " he said and noted that Article 356 could be invoked to dismiss the DMK regime yet again.

On alliance for the LS polls, the former minister said there is no permanent enemy or friend in politics.

The Lok Sabha poll is 10 months away from now and there is a good possibility that many of the alliance parties in the DMK front would switch sides and face the polls in the AIADMK led front.

He also downplayed the meeting of leaders of 17 political parties at Patna to form an alliance to end the Narendra Modi's BJP government at the centre and said, "Striking a pose holding each other's hands does not mean unity. There are many ambiguities among them and it will crop up in the coming days."

He also strongly criticised the DMK government's move to construct the pen memorial in memory of the CM M K Stalin's father and former CM M Karunandihi off the coast of Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

He said that the CM can build a memorial for his father using his party or trust fund.

"It is unacceptable to use the people's tax money for the memorial. Moreover, the memorial will jeopardise 40 fishing villages. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court to stop the project. We will not allow this to happen, " he said.