Alliance or not, Premalatha blows poll horn with party ticket interview from Feb 20

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Monday announced that its general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakant, will conduct interviews with party aspirants from February 20 to 22 to finalise candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
In a statement, the party said the interviews will be held over three days at its headquarters in Koyambedu here, covering aspirants from districts across the State in a phased manner.
On February 20, interactions will begin with functionaries from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts in the forenoon session, followed by candidates from Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu in the afternoon.
On February 21, aspirants from Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, The Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts will appear before the party leadership. The final round on February 22 will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts.
"The selection will be based on merit, commitment to party principles and winnability," the statement said.