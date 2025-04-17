Alliance against waste incineration welcomes NGT cognizance on Manali plant

CHENNAI: Welcoming the suo motu cognizance of the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on illegal operation of waste incineration plant in Manali, Alliance for Incinerator Free Chennai (AIFC) requested the Tribunal to scrutinize all such plants across the state.

The NGT took the suo motu case based on the joint fact-finding report prepared by civil society organizations (CSO) and issued notices to department of environment, department of health and family welfare, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday.

AIFC urged the Tribunal to constitute an independent committee to thoroughly probe into the environmental, health and regulatory by waste incinerator in Manali apart from levying proper environmental compensation on the incinerator operator/supplier based on the Polluter Pay Principle.

"Probe into the “greenwashing” claims made by the technology provider and levy penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for making misleading claims. Scrutinize the status of all the 57 incinerators operated by MAK India/ other companies and the regulatory issues of these projects in Tamil Nadu," AIFC said in a statement.

The joint fact-finding report titled 'Waste Incineration - Zero Pollution or Zero Truth?' alleged that the waste incinerator in Manali was operating illegally for more than 5 years and releasing alarming levels of hazardous heavy metals. The incinerator in Chinna Mathur, Manali was installed by MAK India Pvt Ltd and operated by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The report also found that the incinerator released 24 times higher concentrations of Cadmium, a carcinogenic heavy metal into the environment. Moreover, the report documented respiratory illness, skin ailments, foul smell, contamination of groundwater, deposition of black soot because of the incinerator.

During the hearing, the Tribunal observed that the plant was in operation for 5 years without consent to operate (CTO) and directed the government agencies including GCC and TNPCB to file their reports before the next date of hearing, which is April 29.