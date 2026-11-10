How will Vijay government guard its Collector from ruling MLA's misconduct, asks Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi condemned the alleged behaviour of a TVK MLA with the Kallakurichi District Collector.
In a statement, Kanimozhi said social media reports alleged that Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh had sent an obscene message to the District Collector and visited her residence, allegedly in an inebriated state.
She further said reports indicated that the police had to appoint special cops to protect the Collector, apparently because of the ruling MLA's alleged misbehaviour.
Alleging that the State's law-and-order situation had deteriorated, Kanimozhi questioned the safety of a senior district-level official amid alleged harassment by a ruling-party legislator.
"How can the Chief Secretary ensure the safety of the District Collector merely by providing a separate security officer? Chief Minister, what is your answer to this issue?" she asked.