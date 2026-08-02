All-party consultations could have spared CM Vijay from uninvited guest tag, says ally CPI's leader Mutharasan

Addressing reporters after a protest against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, Mutharasan said the Union government had failed to remain impartial and condemned a Union minister's statement supporting Karnataka's stance on the project.

He alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly failed to comply with the Supreme Court verdict directing it to release 177 tmc ft of Cauvery water annually to Tamil Nadu and had also ignored the recent Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order to release 4 tmc ft of water immediately.