All eyes on Madurai as Murugan conference venue attracts visitors with grand themes

MADURAI: The temple city is bracing for the Lord Murugan conference, organised by Hindu Munnani and devotees, despite talks over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancelling his scheduled visit.

The conference, scheduled at Amma Thidal near Pandi Kovil Ring Road in Madurai on Sunday, has big leaders, such as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, as invitees.

Replicas of Lord Murugan’s ‘Arupadaiveedu’ (six sacred abodes) were displayed at the conference venue, and many devotees from various parts offered their prayers at the venue.

The conference stage is set against a backdrop of Tiruparankundram hill, the first abode of Lord Murugan. Organisers stated that all facilities, including drinking water and other essential services, are in place.

Clad in a dhoti and a white shirt, Governor RN Ravi paid a visit to the venue, even as preparations for the conference were underway.

J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, said that as many as 1,200 police personnel have been deployed ahead of the conference to ensure its smooth conduct. Surveillance has been strengthened, and the police will monitor traffic flow to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced. Earlier, meetings were convened, and representatives of the conference organisers were advised to comply with the conditions imposed by the High Court.

The conference assumes significance as rival parties are accusing Hindu Munnani and the BJP of using religion for political ends.