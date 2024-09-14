All employment must be filled up through employment exchange by following recruitment rules, Madras HC directs Puducherry govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Puducherry government to strictly follow the recruitment rules by selecting the eligible candidates through employment exchange in public sector, or else the authorities would face contempt of court proceedings.

Even for engagement of temporary employees or laborers for the purpose of implementing the government projects, institutions or societies or in government organizations, such engagement should be employed through employment exchange or through open competitive process, wrote Justice SM Subramaniam while disposing of petition seeking job through employment exchange.

While filling up of the regular sanctioned post, the recruitment rules as applicable are to be followed scrupulously and selection must be conducted in a transparent manner and by affording equal opportunity to all the eligible candidates through open competitive process, read the order.

The process of filling up of temporary or regular posts should be followed by issuing notification widely in newspapers and by inviting applications and thereafter, by following the procedures established, the judge ordered.

The Court issued these directions while hearing a petition moved by R.Iyyasamy seeking to direct the Puducherry government to dispose of his representation.

The petitioner contended that back door appointments alone are made in government departments Puducherry and no regular appointments are made against the sanctioned posts by following the procedures as contemplated under the Recruitment Rules.

He submitted that with a fond hope for public employment he registered his name in the employment exchange; however his representation was not considered for nearly 8 years by the government.

In the name of temporary engagements, the recruitment rules are flouted, favoritism and nepotism plays a major role in engaging such temporary employees, said the petitioner.

Which causes prejudice to the interests of the large number of unemployed persons, who all are waiting to secure public employment through regular mode of recruitment, he added.