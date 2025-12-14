All eligible women will be included under KMUT, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday gave a firm assurance that all eligible women who may have been left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme would be included, provided they submit their applications. “I wish to place on record my confidence and commitment that KMUT will certainly be extended to every deserving beneficiary,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the wedding ceremony at Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, the Chief Minister said the flagship women-centric scheme of the Dravidian model government had already emerged as a cornerstone of social security. Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 is being transferred every month to women heads of families, offering economic stability and dignity. With the recent inclusion of an additional 17 lakh women, the total number of beneficiaries has now risen to 1.30 crore across Tamil Nadu.

Stalin underlined that the government viewed KMUT not merely as a welfare initiative, but as a structural intervention to strengthen women’s role within households and society. He reiterated that the scheme’s reach would continue to expand and that no eligible woman should feel excluded.

Highlighting the State’s broader governance record, the Chief Minister noted that Tamil Nadu had recently emerged as the number one State in GDP growth, as per a Reserve Bank of India assessment. Despite economic disruptions and multiple challenges, he said, the Dravidian model government had delivered consistent results through inclusive policies.

Shifting focus to the political roadmap ahead, the DMK president stressed the importance of election preparedness and organisational discipline. He said party cadres were actively engaged in voter-related exercises and groundwork, but cautioned that the task was only halfway complete. “Our achievements must reach every household and be converted into votes,” he said, calling for sustained door-to-door outreach.

Emphasising vigilance against complacency, the Chief Minister urged party workers to remain fully mobilised until polling day, asserting that continued development and social justice depended on securing another decisive mandate.

Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, MP Saminathan, R Sakkarapani, Ma Subramanian, R Rajendran and others were also attended the ceremony.