All arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu to have revamped placement cells

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve employment opportunities for the UG and PG students, all the Government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu will have revamped job placement centres.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that at present there are about 160 government and 142 government-aided arts and science colleges, besides 21 state-owned colleges of education functioning in the State.

Stating that the Higher Education Department have taken many efforts to help the students studying in government and government-aided arts and science colleges to find jobs, after completion of their course, he said "to achieve this, job fairs have been conducted in the colleges under the control of the Department of Collegiate Education every year".

"To facilitate more employment opportunities to the student community since there is a high competition among the students, placement centres in the colleges will be revamped," he said, adding each revamped placement cell will have members including associate professors, assistant professors and human resource development officers of the industries, which are nearest to the college".

The official said that the placement centres will provide career counselling and guidance, employment matching services and support, organise job fairs to connect employers and job providers and provide information on employment schemes and training programmes.

"The members of the placement centres will interact with industry experts and the alumni network to further enhance the students’ preparedness for the current industrial requirement, including to face the interviews," he said and pointed out that all the required skill training programmes will be developed by the industry experts.

"The training programme will be in line with the academic schedule," he said, adding, "therefore, students' semester exam programme will not be disturbed".