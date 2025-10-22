Align with AIADMK for TN’s political stability, Udhayakumar tells Vijay

CHENNAI: In a candid political appeal laced with caution and counsel, senior AIADMK leader and former minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday urged actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay to make a ‘wise and timely’ decision by aligning with the AIADMK to defeat the ruling DMK, reflecting what he described as the ‘will of the people and cadres’.

Addressing reporters in Madurai, Udhayakumar said the people of Tamil Nadu want all anti-DMK forces to unite under one umbrella.

"Actor Vijay, who has launched his party with the mission to uproot the DMK, must deeply introspect. Only those who take the right decision at the right time can continue to serve the people effectively. Those who fail to do so fade away from the political landscape; history stands witness to this," he observed.

Drawing parallels from across the southern political spectrum, Udhayakumar cited the examples of Telugu film stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, as well as MDMK leader Vaiko.

"Chiranjeevi's failure to take a timely political decision forced him to dissolve his party, while Pawan Kalyan's perseverance has made him Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister. Vaiko once commanded immense youth support, but over time, his influence has withered. His party and political future now stand uncertain, " he said.

Emphasizing the importance of survival and prudence in politics, the AIADMK veteran remarked, "A party must first sustain itself to serve the people. I hope Vijay will take a sound decision to safeguard his party's future."

On the Karur stampede tragedy, the Deputy leader of the opposition in the Assembly said the ongoing CBI inquiry should expose the truth. "Contradictions between the police reports and the Chief Minister's Assembly statement have raised doubts. We hope the CBI will unearth who conspired, who erred, and who is truly responsible for the tragic loss of lives, " Udhayakumar added.

He further warned, "If the DMK returns to power again, not even divine intervention can save this State and the fledgling TVK."