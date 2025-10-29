Alert cop rescues woman from falling from train at Erode junction

COIMBATORE: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a woman, who slipped into the space between the platform and moving train, while boarding a train at Erode junction on Monday night.

As Yercaud Express, from Erode to Chennai was departing from the station, a woman, aged around 20 years, attempted to board the moving train. However, she lost balance and fell into the gap between the platform and train.

On noticing this, S Jagadeesan, an RPF cop, who was on crowd control duty ran to her rescue, and pulled her out by risking his own life. Fortunately, the woman escaped with minor injuries and was administered first aid.

She was then counselled against indulging in such unsafe practices. The act of bravery, recorded in a CCTV at the junction, has been circulated in social media.

The cop was appreciated by people and railway officials for his life saving effort.