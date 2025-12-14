Alcoholism in schools worrisome: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday blamed the DMK government for what he called the growing exposure of school students to alcohol, following an incident in which Class 9 girl students were allegedly seen consuming alcohol inside a classroom at a government-aided school in the Murugankurichi area of Palayamkottai.

In a statement, Anbumani said a video of the incident, reportedly involving hostel students, had gone viral on social media, triggering widespread shock and concern. He said it was distressing to see children who should be focused on education being drawn into alcohol consumption at a very young age.

Claiming that the incident was not an isolated one, the PMK leader pointed to several similar cases reported in recent years, including school students consuming alcohol on public buses, fainting inside classrooms after drinking during birthday celebrations, and creating public disturbances while intoxicated.

Saying that the present episode surpassed all previous incidents, Anbumani questioned the direction in which the DMK government was leading the State. He alleged that while earlier generations of youth were largely unfamiliar with alcohol, the age of first consumption had been steadily declining over the years.

Reiterating his long-standing warning that even children aged 10 and 11 were being pushed towards alcohol addiction, Anbumani said the latest incident vindicated his fears and held the DMK government responsible for the social damage caused by alcohol.

Opposing the reported suspension of the students involved, he said such punitive measures would harm their education and future. He urged the government and the School Education Department to provide psychological counselling, rehabilitation and protection to the students instead.

He also questioned the absence of action against those who allegedly sold or supplied alcohol to minors in violation of the law and criticised the presence of liquor shops near schools. Describing this as the root cause of such incidents, Anbumani demanded the immediate closure of liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu to safeguard the younger generation.