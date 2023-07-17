Alcohol row: Annamalai slams minister Muthusamy

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday said that the state government should focus on implementing the welfare schemes for the sanitation workers instead of developing the liquor sale.

"I am deeply saddened by the explanation given by the Tamil Nadu Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy over the liquor sale. Instead of selling liquor in the morning hours 7-10, the minister should focus on changing the manual sewage disposal by sanitation workers and finding alternatives, " Annamalai said in a tweet which carried the Muthusamy's press conference video.

Recalling the state government's order in 2022, the BJP neta said that the Tamil Nadu government issued GO on August 12, 2022 which states that sanitation workers have been banned from removing faeces or wastes in the state.

"But in the last five years, 56 sanitation workers have died on duty in Tamil Nadu. Now the question arises as to whether the minister is asking to engage in manual waste disposal after consuming liquor in the morning hours, " he questioned.

Pointing out the Government of India's schemes, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the state government should implement the Centre's various welfare schemes for the development of sanitation workers in the state.

"For the rehabilitation of sanitation workers, the Union government provides Rs 40,000 per household. For skill development training for sanitation workers' families, the Centre provides Rs 3,000 per month for two years. The Union government grants up to Rs 5 lakh for self employment. The centre also provides health insurance and Namasthe scheme. Huge amounts of funds are allocated by the Union government every year for the development of sanitation workers. The Tamil Nadu government which has not used these schemes so far, should implement these immediately. I request the state government should not focus on increasing the sale of liquor, " added Annamalai.

Earlier in the day, the State Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said that it is wrong to call those who consume liquor under heavy working conditions as alcoholics.