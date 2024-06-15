BJP high command breathes fire, Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai, Tamilisai smoke the peace pipe

CHENNAI: The BJP high command which is ambitious of gaining foothold in TN had succesfully convinced the sulking TN BJP leaders K Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan.

On Friday, "Anbu Thambi" Annamalai called on Akka Tamilisai seeking her advice and suggestions to strengthen the party.

The new bonhomie was based on the intervention of BJP high command, resulting in state president Annamalai calling on former Telangana governor Tamilisai at her residence.

The state president shared the photos in social media bringing truce among the sulking factions of Tamilisai and Annamalai.

However informed sources within the party told DT Next that the move had temperorily doused the fued, but the issue will simmer as Annamalai wants to continue as the state president, whereas the influential BJP leader Tamilisai wants to return to the local politics.

"Both the leaders (Tamilisai and Annamalai) were reprimanded by the high-command. As per the instructions from the high-command, the sudden meeting was conducted. The objective of the meeting is to put an end to the conflict between the sulking factions," said a senior BJP leader, preferring anonymity recalling that the there were some differences between Annamalai and Tamilisai even before the Lok Sabha polls.

"Annamalai didn't like Tamilisai returning back to state politics and contesting in South Chennai. The poll debacle simmering the issue further. The rivalry which was visible in social media had also reached the high command" informed state-level functionary told DT Next.

Commenting on the meeting, Annamalai said, "I was very happy to meet "Akka Tamilisai", one of the senior BJP leaders and who has worked effectively as the State president at her residence. Asserting that the Lotus will surely bloom in Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai worked hard for it."

Lauding her, Annamalai said Tamilisai's political experience and advice will continue to inspire the growth of BJP in the state.

Quoting Annamalai's post on social media, Tamilisai said she was happy to meet Tamil Nadu BJP president 'Anbu Thambi K Annamalai'.

It may be noted that Tamilisai had alleged that "criminal elements" have joined the BJP, otherwise the party would have won with an AIADMK alliance.

She also dismissed speculations related to a viral video that showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah having a stern conversation with her during the oath taking ceremony of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week.

"Due to paucity of time with utmost concern, Amit Shah advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify and end the unwarranted speculations," she noted.