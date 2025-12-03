Air pollution: DMK MP urges govt to rethink holding Parliament session during peak smog period

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over air pollution in the national capital, DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Wednesday termed it a "gas chamber", urging the government to reconsider holding the winter session of Parliament amid the peak smog period.

Participating in a debate on a resolution to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur, Wilson said pollution is no longer just a "statutory concern", but has become a "national emergency", and suggested efforts to decongest the national capital.

"Nowhere is pollution more visible than right here in the capital city. Delhi has become a gas chamber.

"Parliament cannot sit in silence while citizens gasp for survival. In 2025, Delhi has not seen a single day that matches the WHO's safe standards. People in Delhi are losing over eight years of life expectancy due to pollution," Wilson said.

He said burning of crop residues in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab is not the only reason for Delhi's pollution, and called vehicular emission the "single largest culprit".

He blamed it on "over-centralisation".

"In this country, why should all work be carried out from Delhi. The government in 2025 does not need to work the same way it did in 1950," he said.

The DMK MP questioned whether it was required to hold the winter session during peak smog days, and suggested that work can be done in other sessions.

"The government must seriously consider if Parliament's winter session during peak smog months is even required. The Constitutional requirement for the number of days can be achieved by working in other sessions, avoiding winter sessions. There is no constitutional mandate that every constitutional body has to sit in Delhi," he said.

"Let the government establish regional benches of the Supreme Court in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and reduce the work of SC in New Delhi... Move the ministries, statutory bodies to other states..." he said.

"Spread the administrative load across the country, let us decongest Delhi and allow Delhi to breathe good air," Wilson added.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning. With an AQI reading of 335, this is the second consecutive day of 'very poor' AQI. There was a brief respite from the toxic air on Sunday and Monday; however, the air quality slipped back to 'very poor' on Tuesday.