Begin typing your search...

    Air India flight to Dubai returns to Tiruchy due to snag

    The Air India Express flight with 160 passengers on board was scheduled to take off at 12:45 pm for Dubai, but the takeoff was delayed for some reason.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2025 8:43 AM IST
    Air India flight to Dubai returns to Tiruchy due to snag
    X

    Air India flight

    TIRUCHY: The Air India Express flight bound for Dubai experienced a technical issue mid-air and returned to Tiruchy, landing safely on Monday. According to sources, the Air India Express flight with 160 passengers on board was scheduled to take off at 12:45 pm for Dubai, but for some reason, the takeoff was delayed.

    At 1:55 pm, the flight took off from Tiruchy airport. However, after a few hours, the crew found a technical issue and decided to return to Tiruchy. However, the flight flew circles around Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Illuppur and Kulithalai before finally landing in Tiruchy. The technical teams are in the process of examining the snag, while the passengers were given an alternate arrangement.

    Air IndiaTech snag in Air India flight
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X