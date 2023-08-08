Begin typing your search...

Air Commodore Vivarat Singh takes charge of Sulur Air Force Station

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2023 11:47 PM GMT
Vivart Singh has a rich experience of flying multiple variants of fighter, transport and trainer aircrafts.

COIMBATORE: Air Commodore Vivart Singh took over the command of Air Force Station in Sulur on Monday.

Commissioned in June 1995, the Air Officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with over 4,000 hours of flying. He has a rich experience of flying multiple variants of fighter, transport and trainer aircrafts, said a statement.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Air Commodore Vivart Singh has commanded a premier fighter squadron and had held important staff appointments at the Air Headquarters.

With rich and varied experience in test flying, the Air Officer immensely contributed as a test pilot in the indigenous fighter project for the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Air Commodore Vivarat SinghVivarat SinghSulur Air Force Station
