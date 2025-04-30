Ailing wild tusker dies despite treatment in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: An ailing wild tusker under Forest Department treatment over the last week in Sirumugai near Coimbatore died on Tuesday.

Villagers spotted a weak and ailing wild elephant in the Koothamandi area of the Sirumugai forest range on April 22. A forest team led by veterinarian A Sugumar found the elephant to be so weak that it was even unable to move.

It was then administered with antibiotics, pain killers, deworming tablets, and vitamin tonic. Watermelon, banana and other fruits were kept to provide nutrition.

The elephant was sprayed with water to give respite from heat. Though there was improvement, foresters couldn’t save it.