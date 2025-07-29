AIIMS’s nurse device earns him Special Innovation award

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 July 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-29 01:00:11  )
    Arokiaraj U, a senior nursing officer

    CHENNAI: Arokiaraj U, a Puducherry native working as the senior nursing officer, had received the Special Innovation award for developing a highly oxygenated aerosol controlled (HOAC) combo device.

    “It was invented in 2021 during the pandemic when patients were not given nebulisation. The device is a closed system respiratory unit manufactured in a way that reduces the risk of airborne diseases and functions during nebulisation, sputum sampling, low flow oxygen therapy, etc,” Arokiaraj said.

    A prototype of the device is being developed, after which it will go through clinical validation and pilot scale-up phase.

    DTNEXT Bureau

