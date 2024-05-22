AIIMS Madurai construction work begins, to be completed in 18 months

MADURAI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai has officially begun construction at Thoppur following the grant of environmental clearance by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Tamil Nadu, a statement said on Tuesday.

The construction kicked off with a ceremonial event attended by key officials from AIIMS and L&T. The phase one of the construction project with medical college, hostels, OPD, IPD, emergency block and other priority services is projected to be completed within 18 months and the entire project is expected to be completed in 33 months.

The total project cost of AIIMS Madurai has been increased from Rs 1977.80 crore to Rs 2021.51 crore. The project is being built over a vast build up area of 2,31,782 square meters that includes 42 blocks. It will have 900 beds, which include a specialised 150 bed block for infectious diseases and a 30-bed AYUSH block, promoting the integration of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani and Siddha and Homeopathy with mainstream medical care.

With this project, a quality tertiary care hospital with 900 beds will be established and it will provide an additional capacity of 5,000 out-patients.

Executive Director of AIIMS Madurai said this institute is a part of the prestigious AIIMS network aimed at providing high standard healthcare, comprehensive medical education and innovative research.

AIIMS Madurai is designed to become a premiere medical institution in South India, enhancing the healthcare landscape through excellence and innovation. The institute will have state of the art OPD, IPD, emergency block, auditorium, medical college, nursing college, hostels and residential complex for the staff.